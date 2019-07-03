Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 5 0.06 N/A -26.31 0.00 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 8 1.28 N/A 0.74 11.02

In table 1 we can see Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0.00% -76.2% -7.8% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0.00% 4.4% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s 1.8 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Star Bulk Carriers Corp. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,733.33% and an $11 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is $14, which is potential 42.42% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. seems more appealing than Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.7% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 59.6% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.8% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. -65.48% -72.25% -82.51% -89.23% -90.97% -83.29% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. -0.61% 2.37% 2.63% -22.13% -38.48% -10.28%

For the past year Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was more bearish than Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. beats Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in January 2009. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece with an office in Hong Kong.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.