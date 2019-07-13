Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Since Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 5 0.06 N/A -26.31 0.00 Golar LNG Limited 20 3.93 N/A -2.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and Golar LNG Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and Golar LNG Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0.00% -76.2% -7.8% Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -12.9% -4.6%

Volatility and Risk

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. From a competition point of view, Golar LNG Limited has a 0.74 beta which is 26.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. are 0.5 and 0.3. Competitively, Golar LNG Limited has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Golar LNG Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and Golar LNG Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Golar LNG Limited 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 1,736.70% for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. with average target price of $11. Competitively the average target price of Golar LNG Limited is $29.33, which is potential 57.94% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than Golar LNG Limited, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.1% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares and 86.3% of Golar LNG Limited shares. Insiders held 59.6% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, 46.5% are Golar LNG Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. -65.48% -72.25% -82.51% -89.23% -90.97% -83.29% Golar LNG Limited -1.61% -9.75% -17.04% -33.39% -43.41% -13.19%

For the past year Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Golar LNG Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Golar LNG Limited beats Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in January 2009. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece with an office in Hong Kong.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.