Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 9.48M -28.14 0.00 Globus Maritime Limited 2 0.00 2.18M -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and Globus Maritime Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and Globus Maritime Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 1,663,157,894.74% -121.1% -9.8% Globus Maritime Limited 101,249,361.39% -6% -2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Globus Maritime Limited’s 2.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.6% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares and 1.7% of Globus Maritime Limited shares. About 59.6% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.9% of Globus Maritime Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. -5.67% -2.61% -84.37% -91.91% -95.76% -92.12% Globus Maritime Limited -12.35% -6.38% -25.68% -34.52% -51.1% -23.61%

For the past year Globus Maritime Limited has weaker performance than Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Summary

Globus Maritime Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in January 2009. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece with an office in Hong Kong.