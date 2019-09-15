Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 2 0.16 N/A -28.14 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 9 1.20 N/A 0.36 27.02

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0.00% -121.1% -9.8% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.86 beta indicates that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 14.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$11 is Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1,797.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.6% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares and 85.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 59.6% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. -5.67% -2.61% -84.37% -91.91% -95.76% -92.12% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93%

For the past year Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Genco Shipping & Trading Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in January 2009. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece with an office in Hong Kong.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.