Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Reaches $0.52 52 Week Low; DETOUR GOLD COMMON CANADA (DRGDF) Shorts Increased By 137.81%

DETOUR GOLD CORP COMMON CANADA (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) had an increase of 137.81% in short interest. DRGDF’s SI was 664,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 137.81% from 279,300 shares previously. With 71,000 avg volume, 9 days are for DETOUR GOLD CORP COMMON CANADA (OTCMKTS:DRGDF)’s short sellers to cover DRGDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 14,154 shares traded. Detour Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.49 target or 5.00% below today’s $0.52 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $12.79M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $0.49 price target is reached, the company will be worth $639,550 less. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.52. About 170,422 shares traded. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has declined 95.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SHIP News: 17/04/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Participation at the 3rd Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum in Shanghai, China; 07/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime 4Q EPS 0c; 17/04/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Participation at the 3rd Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum in Shangha; 08/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Availability of its 2017 Annual Report on Form – 20F; 08/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Availability of its 2017 Annual Report on Form — 20F; 09/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp; 09/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Posts New Presentation Material on Its Website and Announces Participation at the 12th Annual; 07/03/2018 – SEANERGY MARITIME HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR LOSS $0.00; 27/04/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice; 07/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime 4Q Rev $24.3M

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.79 million. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008.

Analysts await Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 90.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SHIP’s profit will be $1.48 million for 2.17 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -106.12% EPS growth.

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The companyÂ’s primary asset is the Detour Lake property located in Northeastern Ontario. It has a 85.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s Detour Lake property consists of a contiguous group of mining claims and leases totaling 625 square kilometers in the District of Cochrane.

