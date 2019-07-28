Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Analysts See $-0.30 EPS; Lightbridge (LTBR) Sellers Decreased By 1.11% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $3.30 EPS change or 91.67% from last quarter’s $-3.6 EPS. After having $-3.23 EPS previously, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s analysts see -90.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.0056 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6146. About 148,153 shares traded. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has declined 90.97% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SHIP News: 07/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime 4Q EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Availability of its 2017 Annual Report on Form – 20F; 17/04/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Participation at the 3rd Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum in Shanghai, China; 05/03/2018 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Sets Date for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 Financial Results,; 07/03/2018 – SEANERGY MARITIME HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR LOSS $0.00; 17/04/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Participation at the 3rd Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum in Shangha; 07/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime 4Q Rev $24.3M; 27/04/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice; 09/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp; 09/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Posts New Presentation Material on Its Website and Announces Participation at the 12th Annual

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) had a decrease of 1.11% in short interest. LTBR’s SI was 1.87 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.11% from 1.89 million shares previously. With 301,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s short sellers to cover LTBR’s short positions. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.0112 during the last trading session, reaching $0.67. About 525,410 shares traded or 104.63% up from the average. Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) has declined 12.96% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LTBR News: 22/05/2018 – Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae Named to Nuclear Energy Institute Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae Named to Nuclear Energy Institute Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Lightbridge CEO to Discuss Benefits of the Company’s Advanced Metallic Nuclear Fuel on Varney & Co. on Fox Business Network; 09/05/2018 – LIGHTBRIDGE CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.39; 09/05/2018 – Lightbridge 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 25/04/2018 – Lightbridge Chairman Ambassador Graham to Provide Keynote Speech Entitled ‘Global Hotspots from North Korea to lran’; 18/04/2018 – Lightbridge’s Jim Malone to Speak at World Nuclear Fuel Cycle Conference; 18/04/2018 – Lightbridge’s Jim Malone to Speak at World Nuclear Fuel Cycle Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lightbridge Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTBR); 22/03/2018 Lightbridge Chairman Thomas Graham to Speak at Erasmus University Nonproliferation Conference

Among 2 analysts covering Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seanergy Maritime had 3 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Buy”. The stock of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Maxim Group.

More notable recent Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Flags of inconvenience – noose tightens around Iranian shipping – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UPS To Serve Growing Cross-Border E-Commerce Market With New International Shipping Service – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Near-Term Outlook for Shipping Industry Not Enthralling – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBay to launch warehousing and shipping service next year – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “In change, Britain says it will escort all UK vessels through Hormuz Strait – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company has market cap of $11.34 million. The firm owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in January 2009.

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.44 million. It operates through two divisions, Technology and Consulting. It currently has negative earnings. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.