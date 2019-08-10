Sealed Air (SEE) Valuation Declined While National Investment Services Lowered Its Holding; Rafferty Asset Management Holding in Keycorp New (KEY) Has Cut by $1.79 Million

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 119,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 232,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 351,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 6.16M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 13,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 23,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 37,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 925,667 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Company has 40,158 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 69,330 are owned by Convergence Prtn Limited Liability Co. 71,290 were reported by Moors & Cabot. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1,465 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Boston holds 28.58M shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% or 210,220 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Management Communications has 155,556 shares. Essex Fincl Ser owns 38,518 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 6,678 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.62M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cleararc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2,271 shares to 15,261 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.57M for 8.58 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.