Sealed Air (SEE) to pay $0.16 on Sep 20, 2019; Polaris Industries Has 1.33 Sentiment

Polaris Industries Inc (PII) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 167 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 126 decreased and sold holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 47.02 million shares, down from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Polaris Industries Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 96 Increased: 115 New Position: 52.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:SEE) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Sealed Air Corp’s current price of $42.38 translates into 0.38% yield. Sealed Air Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 1.01M shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. It operates through four divisions: Off-Road Vehicles /Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. It has a 15.44 P/E ratio. The firm provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles.

The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.91. About 1.65M shares traded or 145.58% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (PII) has declined 8.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels; 16/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Acquires Fourth Dimension Engineering; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL RIGHTS ISSUE; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q EPS 85c

Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 6.93% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. for 220,000 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 579,920 shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co has 2.75% invested in the company for 51,746 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corp has invested 2.66% in the stock. Confluence Investment Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.15 million shares.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79M for 12.49 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sealed Air has $46 highest and $3900 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is 0.68% above currents $42.38 stock price. Sealed Air had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, August 6. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) on Friday, June 21 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.55 billion. The firm operates through Food Care and Product Care divisions. It has a 17.89 P/E ratio. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

