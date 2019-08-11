Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:SEE) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Sealed Air Corp’s current price of $44.93 translates into 0.36% yield. Sealed Air Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 925,667 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HMPPF) had an increase of 4% in short interest. HMPPF’s SI was 2,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4% from 2,500 shares previously. With 17,900 avg volume, 0 days are for HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HMPPF)’s short sellers to cover HMPPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.566. About 1,440 shares traded. Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMPPF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sealed Air had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.94 billion. The firm operates through Food Care and Product Care divisions. It has a 18.97 P/E ratio. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. manufactures and distributes hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Mexico/Latin America, Asia/Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $35.37 million. It produces bulk hulled hemp seeds, hemp protein powders, and hemp seed oil under the PlanetHemp brand name. It currently has negative earnings.