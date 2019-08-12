Sealed Air (SEE) to pay $0.16 on Sep 20, 2019; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Boosted Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Holding By $804,105

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) stake by 35.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 7,515 shares as Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG)’s stock declined 21.66%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 28,811 shares with $3.09 million value, up from 21,296 last quarter. Affiliated Managers Group In now has $4.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 476,851 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Net $153M; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:SEE) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Sealed Air Corp’s current price of $44.93 translates into 0.36% yield. Sealed Air Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 939,334 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$43.84, Is It Time To Put Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are SYNNEX Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SNX) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Sealed Air’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sealed Air had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4300 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight” rating.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.94 billion. The firm operates through Food Care and Product Care divisions. It has a 18.97 P/E ratio. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Edgewell Pers Care Co stake by 11,151 shares to 3,756 valued at $165,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) stake by 2,229 shares and now owns 578 shares. Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Reaches Agreement to Sell Equity Interests in BlueMountain – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for its 5.15% Junior Convertible Trust Preferred Securities Due 2037 – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assets Keep Fleeing Affiliated Managers Group – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Affiliated Managers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.