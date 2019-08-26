Sealed Air (SEE) Shareholder National Investment Services Lowered Its Position by $637,928 as Share Value Declined; Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined While Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Raised Stake by $22.63 Million

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 13,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 23,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 37,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 532,333 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 36.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 427,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.47 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 15.40 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 866,841 shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 544 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt owns 403,923 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company invested in 36,909 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Navellier, Nevada-based fund reported 18,147 shares. Heritage Investors Corp has 636,274 shares. Selway Asset invested in 1.96% or 54,705 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 151,950 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Profit Management Ltd Company owns 4,911 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.29% or 67,890 shares. Maine-based Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 33,448 shares. 232,899 are held by Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 201,699 shares. 9,641 were accumulated by Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 80,000 shares to 833,289 shares, valued at $100.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 281,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,745 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

