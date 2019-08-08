Sealed Air (SEE) Shareholder National Investment Services Decreased Holding by $637,928; As Logmein (LOGM) Share Price Declined, Holder Freshford Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 13,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 23,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 37,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 1.37 million shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 171,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 219,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58 million, down from 390,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $70.48. About 326,551 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $53.05 million for 16.94 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Capital Mngmt holds 1.31% or 237,162 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Co accumulated 2,618 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 4,303 shares. Ameritas Prns reported 15,036 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 17 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 5,963 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 36,505 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 189 were reported by Optimum Inv. Assetmark holds 47 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 64 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 10,500 shares. Ent Fincl Serv Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 21 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 92,641 shares or 0% of the stock.