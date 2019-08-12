Sealed Air (SEE) Share Value Declined While Amg National Trust Bank Decreased Stake; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 81.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 474,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 105,670 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, down from 579,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 3.06 million shares traded or 26.55% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Chairman Says 2018 to be More Challenging Than 2017; 27/03/2018 – U.S. SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO AND TWO FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES WITH FRAUD -STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – SWISS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS AGREED TO PROVIDE LEGAL ASSISTANCE TO MONGOLIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER IT REQUESTED HELP IN 2017; 16/03/2018 – Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing; 20/03/2018 – Glencore Also Buying Rio Tinto’s 71.2% Interest in Valeria Coal Resource in Central Queensland; 10/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Launches New Debt Reduction Programme; 10/04/2018 – Shareholders in showdown over pay at Rio Tinto; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 16/03/2018 – CHILE’S POLICY GENERALLY IS NOT TO BLOCK BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS DUE TO NATIONALITY -OFFICIAL

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) by 58.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 16,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 11,215 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517,000, down from 27,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 939,334 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM) by 975,000 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $88.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 10,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,376 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 22,723 shares to 210,786 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 38,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (PFF).