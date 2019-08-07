Sealed Air (SEE) Holder Todd Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $935,594 as Market Value Declined; Stonebridge Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.15 Million as Share Price Rose

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 20,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 386,695 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, down from 407,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 1.61 million shares traded or 30.10% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 9,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 101,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 91,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Square: Wrong Side Of Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc Downgrades Sealed Air On Demand Weakness, Other Risks – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Corp. (NYSE:AON) by 1,871 shares to 98,203 shares, valued at $16.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 98,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Sberbank Of Russia (SBRCY).

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,463 shares to 72,195 shares, valued at $10.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE) by 9,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,615 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp New Com (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 483,598 shares. Guardian Advsr LP holds 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 115,249 shares. M Kraus And has invested 6.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 176,858 shares. 100,000 are owned by Davidson Kempner Mngmt Lp. Cornerstone Prtnrs Ltd Company accumulated 46,300 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Sterling Invest Management stated it has 3.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aull & Monroe Invest Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 17,304 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 93,818 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Allen Inc New York stated it has 3,344 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc New York accumulated 61,357 shares. Srs Inv Limited Liability Com reported 1.97 million shares or 5.24% of all its holdings. Intact Inv Inc has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btc Capital Management invested in 2.32% or 123,515 shares. Clark Grp Incorporated holds 1.36% or 485,043 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.