Sealed Air (SEE) Holder National Investment Services Has Cut Its Position by $637,928 as Stock Value Declined; As American Intl Group Com (AIG) Share Price Rose, Holder Bridges Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $654,675

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 13,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 23,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 37,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 1.52 million shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Com (AIG) by 53.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 15,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 13,269 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $571,000, down from 28,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 3.05 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SEE’s profit will be $98.90 million for 15.36 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41,686 shares to 95,743 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 14,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Clough Cap LP has invested 0.65% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Edgar Lomax Co Va owns 239,450 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank reported 100,443 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc holds 0.03% or 500,431 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hodges Capital Management holds 5,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability holds 17,000 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 60,944 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Strategy Asset Managers Limited accumulated 180,170 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.14% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fiera Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Brandes Inv Partners Limited Partnership holds 1.55% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.2% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 3.20M shares.

