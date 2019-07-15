Sealed Air (SEE) EPS Estimated At $0.64; BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report $0.64 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. SEE’s profit would be $99.66 million giving it 16.64 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Sealed Air Corporation’s analysts see 8.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 583,275 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air

Among 4 analysts covering BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. BWX Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Maxim Group. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, June 20. Credit Suisse maintained BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BWXT in report on Friday, March 1 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. See BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $71 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $49 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $52 Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $47 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.64 billion. The company??s Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems into customers?? operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling and dispensing, and retort and aseptic processing conditions. It has a 14.95 P/E ratio. It also provides graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; and clean-in-place and open plant systems that integrate cleaning chemicals, lubricants, floor care equipment, and cleaning and dispensing tools.

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Downgrades Sealed Air On Demand Weakness, Other Risks – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Seabed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sealed Air had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, February 11. The stock of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Hold”.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 205,414 shares traded. BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has declined 27.69% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.12% the S&P500. Some Historical BWXT News: 17/04/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED A CONTRACT VALUED AT ABOUT CA$642 MLN FROM BRUCE POWER; 21/05/2018 – BWX Says Independent Directors Reviewing Takeover Proposal; 04/05/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY REV. $1.75B TO $1.85B, EST. $1.83B; 25/04/2018 – BWX Technologies, Inc. to Webcast Discussion of its First Quarter 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – BWX Technologies Acquisition of Sotera Health’s Nordion Medical Radioisotope Business Is Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 20/03/2018 – BWXT UNIT GETS $151M IN CONTRACT OPTIONS FOR NAVAL NUCLEAR REAC; 21/05/2018 – BWX LTD BWX.AX – INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS TAKE NO ACTION IN RESPECT OF THEIR SHAREHOLDINGS IN BWX; 04/05/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $457M, EST. $446.3M; 04/05/2018 – BWX Technologies 1Q EPS 66c

More notable recent BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BWXT Names Leland D. Melvin to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Caseyâ€™s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company has market cap of $5.01 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. It has a 24.82 P/E ratio. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.