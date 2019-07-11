Sealed Air (SEE) Analysts See $0.64 EPS; Franklin Resources (BEN) Sentiment Is 1.01

Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 186 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 185 cut down and sold their equity positions in Franklin Resources Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 237.00 million shares, down from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Franklin Resources Inc in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 146 Increased: 131 New Position: 55.

Analysts expect Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report $0.64 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $0.64 EPS. SEE's profit would be $98.41M giving it 16.88 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Sealed Air Corporation's analysts see 8.47% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 879,984 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. The company??s Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems into customers?? operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling and dispensing, and retort and aseptic processing conditions. It has a 15.16 P/E ratio. It also provides graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; and clean-in-place and open plant systems that integrate cleaning chemicals, lubricants, floor care equipment, and cleaning and dispensing tools.

Among 4 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sealed Air had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) rating on Monday, February 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $47 target.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 9.1% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. for 9.77 million shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc owns 1.84 million shares or 8.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kiltearn Partners Llp has 7.13% invested in the company for 7.57 million shares. The Michigan-based Rk Asset Management Llc has invested 4.86% in the stock. Shelton Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 34,889 shares.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 2.08 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $17.61 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It has a 11.7 P/E ratio. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $318.47M for 13.82 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

