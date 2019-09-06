Sealed Air New (SEE) Valuation Declined While Kensico Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $10.33 Million; J2 Global (JCOM) Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Lifted Stake by $2.30 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 224,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 5.63 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.34 million, down from 5.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 1.04M shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 26,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 92,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, up from 66,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 132,354 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 322,100 shares to 7.23 million shares, valued at $138.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SEE’s profit will be $100.16M for 15.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. by 91,012 shares to 79,588 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 225,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 876,203 shares, and cut its stake in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

