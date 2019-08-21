Sealed Air New (SEE) Valuation Declined While Hawk Ridge Management Increased Holding; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Lifted Holding

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 80.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 23,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 53,211 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.76 million, up from 29,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $21.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.31. About 1.17 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 488,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.52 million, up from 482,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 227,581 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares to 330,543 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 23,156 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $98.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 664,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,913 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

