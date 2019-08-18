Sealed Air New (SEE) Stock Declined While Holowesko Partners LTD Has Cut by $4.67 Million Its Holding; Taylor Asset Management Raised Position in Facebook (FB) by $4.32 Million as Share Value Rose

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – After just about every big privacy hack, people quickly returned to scene of the crime. Facebook will be no exception, @andrewrsorkin writes; 20/03/2018 – PRIVACY COMMISSIONER LAUNCHES FACEBOOK INVESTIGATION; 23/03/2018 – SKANDIA HAS LOOKED INTO FACEBOOK’S DATA MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook launches data abuse bounty program to ask users to help it find companies using unauthorized data; 26/03/2018 – Android phone users have noticed that Facebook has saved a virtual trove of their personal call data for years:; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” a member of parliament representing the Labour Party said. via @cnbctech; 22/05/2018 – ON FACEBOOK LIVE, QUICKLY BUILT TOOLS TO DETERMINE IF PEOPLE THINKING OF HARM, SUICIDE-ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Won’t Even Talk to Facebook Employees Right Now; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 101,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.41 million, down from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 967,266 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE)

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,700 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $161.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 363,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,300 shares to 221,382 shares, valued at $20.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 619,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,631 shares, and cut its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Street Advsr Ltd Company has invested 4.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Llc reported 2,506 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 4,159 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jnba Advsr reported 2,405 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 146,890 shares. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 1.23M shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability stated it has 103,574 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Bank holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 56,843 shares. 9,112 are owned by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 375 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Limited has 1.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 99,717 shares. Clal Ins Enterp owns 451,700 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Vision Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,393 shares. 11,425 are held by Peloton Wealth Strategists.