Sealed Air New (SEE) Stake Held by Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stake Has Upped by Spark Investment Management Llc

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 36.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 10,396 shares as the company's stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 39,005 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 28,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 75,216 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500.

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 265,000 shares as the company's stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 3.22M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, up from 2.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.455. About 31.69M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cutter Brokerage has 0.2% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 3.28M shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cap Research Glob has 23.12M shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd holds 287,062 shares. Shine Advisory Ser holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 364 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Fdx Advsr Inc, a California-based fund reported 15,213 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 844,602 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 95,400 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Co holds 12,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 2.18 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 94,000 shares to 66,600 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 84,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,100 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. $19.47M worth of stock was sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Wednesday, March 20. $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR. Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of stock or 50,000 shares.