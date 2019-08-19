Sealed Air New (SEE) Shares Declined While Rivulet Capital Boosted Stake by $2.24 Million; As Western Digital (WDC) Stock Price Rose, Oppenheimer Asset Management Raised by $344,181 Its Stake

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.40M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71M, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 911,493 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 45.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 7,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 23,466 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 16,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.25. About 4.98M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 23,931 shares to 5,476 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,478 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 23,931 shares to 5,476 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,478 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Olin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:OLN) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.