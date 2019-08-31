Sealed Air New (SEE) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.24 Million; Union Pac (UNP) Share Value Rose While Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $803,270

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 15,778 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 20,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.40M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 2.18 million shares traded or 72.57% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,228 are owned by Pettyjohn Wood & White. Gradient Investments Lc has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 3,408 shares. 87,670 are held by Rmb Mgmt Lc. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 82,930 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 9,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,897 are held by Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability. Harvey Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northeast Management invested 3.38% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bessemer Secs Ltd has 2,750 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Management invested in 14,359 shares. 11,997 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs. First Commonwealth Financial Pa accumulated 1,877 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).