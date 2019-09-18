Sealed Air New (SEE) Shareholder Contravisory Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $300,552 as Market Valuation Declined; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Raised Its Block H & R (HRB) Holding by $4.73 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 107.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 163,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 314,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.20 million, up from 151,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 2.56 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK REPORTS GROWTH IN U.S. TAX RETURN VOLUME; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – HAVE RECEIVED FINAL ORDER FROM COURT APPROVING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMENDED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION OF TRUSTS; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DOES NOT EXPECT TO INCUR ANY MATERIAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE RESULTING FROM SALE; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT’S NCIB; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 11926.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 7,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,216 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $309,000, up from 60 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 1.00M shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold HRB shares while 128 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 196.70 million shares or 1.93% more from 192.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). 11,754 are held by First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 28,659 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce reported 343 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 417,958 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 2,536 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of Nova Scotia has 190,132 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd invested in 28,994 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 413,819 shares. 27,238 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Brown Advisory Inc owns 16,102 shares. Hamlin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.02 million shares. Swiss Retail Bank invested 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 160,730 shares to 82,489 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 106,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,172 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

