Sealed Air New (SEE) Shareholder Cipher Capital LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $346,564 as Shares Declined; Greenwood Capital Associates Decreased Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $483,525 as Market Valuation Declined

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 7,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 35,684 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 43,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 464,325 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 9,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 3.85 million shares traded or 81.85% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 21,976 shares to 35,629 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 66,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corporation by 8,433 shares to 12,709 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exchange Traded Conc by 31,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmctcls (NASDAQ:REGN).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Q2 GDP Revised to 2.0%, Plus Q2 Earnings: BBY, DG & More – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Guess, Walt Disney Rise in Premarket; Best Buy Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree’s Q2 Report Is Likely to Be Messy – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VOT, DLTR, TWTR, GPN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 42,200 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group owns 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 11,300 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated reported 4,631 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 2,700 shares. Ims has 1.22% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Tradition Cap Management Limited Com reported 2,500 shares. Friess Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 1.68% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bp Public Limited Company stated it has 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,090 shares. Automobile Association owns 138,111 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Intrepid Mgmt reported 3.96% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 8,692 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.44% or 467,600 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).