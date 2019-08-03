Sealed Air New (SEE) Position Has Increased by Hawk Ridge Management Llc; Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Has Lowered Its Holding

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 488,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.52 million, up from 482,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 7.73% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 3.05M shares traded or 149.33% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 139,239 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epr Pptys by 92,224 shares to 719,134 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 24,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Thb Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 23,767 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 6,144 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Confluence Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Moreover, Ls Invest Advsr Llc has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.01% or 12,155 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) or 8,154 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 32,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 35,999 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 50,695 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 2,236 were accumulated by Tower Ltd Llc (Trc).

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $11.49M for 22.44 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MTS to Hold First Ever Analyst Day on September 4, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “MTS Upsizes and Prices Offering of $350 Million of 5.750% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027 – Stockhouse” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MTS Systems Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares to 330,543 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elevate Credit Inc by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,282 shares, and cut its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)â€™s Upcoming 1.4% Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.