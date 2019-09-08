Sealed Air New (SEE) Market Valuation Declined While Kensico Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) Shares Rose While Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Trimmed Stake by $4.53 Million

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com (SASR) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 146,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 589,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43 million, down from 735,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. It closed at $33.7 lastly. It is up 6.61% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR)

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp analyzed 224,500 shares as the company's stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 5.63M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.34 million, down from 5.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 2.44M shares traded or 92.28% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.51M shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $270.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SEE’s profit will be $100.15 million for 15.51 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year's $0.61 per share. SEE's profit will be $100.15 million for 15.51 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbiz Inc Com (NYSE:CBZ) by 20,235 shares to 247,868 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torchmark Corp Com (NYSE:TMK) by 89,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,556 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2019. Could The Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT). Sandy Spring Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton invested in 0.07% or 23,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 123,859 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 93,078 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0% or 72,836 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 5,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has invested 1.24% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Legal General Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Massachusetts Ma stated it has 537,385 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life holds 56,492 shares. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 145,405 shares. Us National Bank De holds 8,059 shares. Alps Inc owns 12,093 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $29,972 activity. 370 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares with value of $12,323 were bought by Michael Mark C.