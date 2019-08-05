Sealed Air New (SEE) Market Valuation Declined While Bank Of Nova Scotia Boosted Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Rench Wealth Management Has Raised by $321,382 Its Holding

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 06/03/2018 – JPMORGAN HEAD OF RUSSIA RESEARCH KANTAROVICH SAID TO LEAVE BANK; 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 307.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 90,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 120,330 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 29,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.73% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 3.22M shares traded or 163.91% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 631,487 shares. Dorsey Whitney Co Ltd has 0.86% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,496 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 2.39% or 33,560 shares. California-based Blume has invested 1.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Profit Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 9,794 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Merchants has 2.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Regions Corp invested in 1.83% or 1.57 million shares. Groesbeck Management Nj reported 0.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aimz Investment Advsrs Limited Company owns 2,402 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Sfmg Llc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Everett Harris & Ca owns 16,981 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 1.82% or 270,477 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap Ca stated it has 60,664 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 18,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $954,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).