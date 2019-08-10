Sealed Air New (SEE) Holding Maintained by Rivulet Capital Llc; As Borg Warner (BWA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Raised Position

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.40M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 925,667 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 110,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 113,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.70M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Tech Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 3,100 shares to 37,800 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,300 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Company owns 1,799 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 20,153 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 6,867 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Communications invested 0.08% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 195,799 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cullen Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 693,692 were accumulated by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com. Principal holds 388,299 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In, Indiana-based fund reported 7,319 shares. Parametric Port Associates reported 0.03% stake. 1.95M were reported by Invesco Limited. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 450,067 shares. Becker Mngmt Inc stated it has 824,702 shares.