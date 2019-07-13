Sealed Air New (SEE) Holding Boosted by Rivulet Capital Llc; Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holding Maintained by Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 77.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 447,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.58 million, up from 575,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 574,493 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.40M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71 million, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 844,297 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE)

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 314,835 shares to 841,417 shares, valued at $38.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 115,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,917 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

