Sealed Air New (SEE) Holder Victory Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Cognex Com (CGNX) Market Value Declined, Disciplined Growth Investors Upped Position

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 67,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.26M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 1.09M shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp Com (CGNX) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 223,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.80M, up from 815,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 1.36M shares traded or 8.36% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 730,410 shares to 300,052 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 21,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Landstar Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SEE’s profit will be $99.65 million for 16.66 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.47% EPS growth.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 78,574 shares to 744,297 shares, valued at $25.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 116,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

