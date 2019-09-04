Sealed Air New (SEE) Holder Rivulet Capital Has Upped Holding by $2.24 Million as Share Value Declined; Holder Etrade Capital Management Lifted Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Stake

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 134.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 5,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 8,778 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 3,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $126.19. About 100,723 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.40 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 1.08M shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Amp Cap Invsts reported 15,115 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 118,585 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 42,378 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) stated it has 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). United Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 9,661 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,078 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 33 shares. Matarin Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 38,278 shares. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 205,940 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management reported 7,331 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Schnieders Capital Mgmt holds 0.31% or 6,412 shares in its portfolio.