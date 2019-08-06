Sealed Air New (SEE) Holder Rivulet Capital Boosted Stake; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Valuation Rose, Encompass Capital Advisors Has Lifted by $2.73 Million Its Stake

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $72.58. About 3.45M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.40 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71 million, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 698,769 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sealed Air Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “Investors Need to Be Patient, Says NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 260,656 shares to 319,213 shares, valued at $15.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,056 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.