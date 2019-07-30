Sealed Air New (SEE) Holder Hawk Ridge Management Increased Holding by $312,800; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $545,076 as Shares Rose

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 488,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.52M, up from 482,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 766,958 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,610 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.94 million, down from 160,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc reported 155,601 shares. Gruss Company has invested 7.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Associated Banc reported 2.95% stake. 174 are held by C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 3.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 292,300 shares. Capital Advsrs Ok holds 1.6% or 78,630 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Co owns 577,552 shares for 3.53% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 5.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 620,774 shares. 25,779 were accumulated by Truepoint Inc. Granite Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested in 76,494 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 2.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10.01M shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny reported 21,420 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 66,334 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Amg Natl Tru Fincl Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,057 shares. Reaves W H Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, AZO – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 248,784 shares to 265,134 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 12,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares to 330,543 shares, valued at $16.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 343,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,534 shares, and cut its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).