Sealed Air New (SEE) Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Trimmed Its Stake by $512,505 as Valuation Declined; Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Valuation Declined While Van Den Berg Management I Has Raised Stake

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 151,055 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, down from 162,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 346,957 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 303,222 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Lc owns 196,655 shares. The New York-based Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 756,276 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 90,330 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 91,931 shares. Moreover, Alphaone Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Bessemer Gp Inc Inc invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Moreover, Amalgamated State Bank has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.92 million shares. Pentwater Capital LP holds 0.24% or 605,000 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 0.26% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.56M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0% or 467,772 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 6,734 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 17,025 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $32.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,484 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA).

