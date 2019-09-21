Sealed Air New (SEE) Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Increased Its Holding; As Lennar (LEN) Share Price Declined, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowered Its Position

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.97 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 748,454 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 7,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 86,781 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, down from 94,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.05M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks to Consider for the Next Residential Construction Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Maverick Risk – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Single-and-Multifamily Homebuilders in Greater DC – Washington – New York Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Financial reported 609 shares. Horizon Invests Llc reported 4,740 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt holds 60,247 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 59,649 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prudential holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 707,877 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 4,245 shares. Moreover, Cls Invs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 64 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt Advisors Llc has 5.47% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 130,925 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv has invested 0.12% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.04% or 3.50M shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 9,541 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gotham Asset Lc owns 11,740 shares.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,970 shares to 40,291 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Etfs/Usa (CIU) by 25,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (LQD).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.69 million for 10.25 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.