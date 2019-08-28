Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) and Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Packaging & Containers. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sealed Air Corporation 44 1.31 N/A 2.18 19.14 Sonoco Products Company 61 1.03 N/A 3.05 19.67

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sealed Air Corporation and Sonoco Products Company. Sonoco Products Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sealed Air Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Sealed Air Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Sonoco Products Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sealed Air Corporation and Sonoco Products Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sealed Air Corporation 0.00% -123.3% 9% Sonoco Products Company 0.00% 17.6% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.11 beta means Sealed Air Corporation’s volatility is 11.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Sonoco Products Company has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sealed Air Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Sonoco Products Company is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Sonoco Products Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sealed Air Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sealed Air Corporation and Sonoco Products Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sealed Air Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Sonoco Products Company 1 0 0 1.00

Sealed Air Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 6.92% and an $42.67 average price target. Competitively Sonoco Products Company has a consensus price target of $59, with potential upside of 5.08%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sealed Air Corporation is looking more favorable than Sonoco Products Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Sealed Air Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 77% of Sonoco Products Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Sealed Air Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Sonoco Products Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sealed Air Corporation -4.72% -4.17% -4.72% 6.91% -4.85% 19.95% Sonoco Products Company -0.13% -8.8% -4.27% 6.19% 8.32% 12.99%

For the past year Sealed Air Corporation was more bullish than Sonoco Products Company.

Summary

Sonoco Products Company beats Sealed Air Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems into customersÂ’ operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling and dispensing, and retort and aseptic processing conditions. It also provides graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; and clean-in-place and open plant systems that integrate cleaning chemicals, lubricants, floor care equipment, and cleaning and dispensing tools. This segment offers its products under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, Secure Check, Enduro Power, and Optidure brands; and the Cryovac and Diversey trademarks. Its Diversey Care segment offers products and dispensing systems for hard surface cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hand washing, deodorizing, mechanical and manual ware washing, hard surface and carpeted floor cleaning systems, floor cleaning robots, cleaning tools and utensils, and fabric care for professional laundry applications under the Diversey, TASKI, and Intellibot brands. The companyÂ’s Product Care segment provides packaging solutions for cushioning, void fill, positioning/block-and-bracing, surface protection, retail display, containment, and dunnage needs under the Bubble Wrap and AirCap, Cryovac, Shanklin, Instapak, Jiffy, and Korrvu brands, as well as I-Pack systems and e-Cube systems. Its Other segment offers flexible packaging materials for medical and drug delivery devices; specialty component films for ostomy and colostomy bags; and PVC free films for packing pharmaceutical solutions. The company serves food and beverage processing, food service, retail, healthcare and industrial, and commercial and consumer application markets. Sealed Air Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes and cores; fiber-based construction tubes and forms; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Display and Packaging segment offers point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paperboard specialties, such as coasters and glass covers. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and expanded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assured packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.