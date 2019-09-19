Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) and Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Comparison side by side

As Packaging & Containers companies, Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) and Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sealed Air Corporation 44 1.36 N/A 2.18 19.14 Silgan Holdings Inc. 30 0.73 N/A 1.80 16.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sealed Air Corporation and Silgan Holdings Inc. Silgan Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Sealed Air Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Sealed Air Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sealed Air Corporation and Silgan Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sealed Air Corporation 0.00% -123.3% 9% Silgan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 25.4% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Sealed Air Corporation has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 0.78 beta which is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sealed Air Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Silgan Holdings Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Silgan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sealed Air Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sealed Air Corporation and Silgan Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sealed Air Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Silgan Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$42.67 is Sealed Air Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 2.60%. Silgan Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $34.5 consensus price target and a 16.28% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Silgan Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Sealed Air Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sealed Air Corporation and Silgan Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 62.2%. Sealed Air Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Silgan Holdings Inc. has 9.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sealed Air Corporation -4.72% -4.17% -4.72% 6.91% -4.85% 19.95% Silgan Holdings Inc. -1.25% -3.06% 0.57% 10.27% 9.87% 27.27%

For the past year Sealed Air Corporation has weaker performance than Silgan Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Sealed Air Corporation beats Silgan Holdings Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems into customersÂ’ operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling and dispensing, and retort and aseptic processing conditions. It also provides graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; and clean-in-place and open plant systems that integrate cleaning chemicals, lubricants, floor care equipment, and cleaning and dispensing tools. This segment offers its products under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, Secure Check, Enduro Power, and Optidure brands; and the Cryovac and Diversey trademarks. Its Diversey Care segment offers products and dispensing systems for hard surface cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hand washing, deodorizing, mechanical and manual ware washing, hard surface and carpeted floor cleaning systems, floor cleaning robots, cleaning tools and utensils, and fabric care for professional laundry applications under the Diversey, TASKI, and Intellibot brands. The companyÂ’s Product Care segment provides packaging solutions for cushioning, void fill, positioning/block-and-bracing, surface protection, retail display, containment, and dunnage needs under the Bubble Wrap and AirCap, Cryovac, Shanklin, Instapak, Jiffy, and Korrvu brands, as well as I-Pack systems and e-Cube systems. Its Other segment offers flexible packaging materials for medical and drug delivery devices; specialty component films for ostomy and colostomy bags; and PVC free films for packing pharmaceutical solutions. The company serves food and beverage processing, food service, retail, healthcare and industrial, and commercial and consumer application markets. Sealed Air Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Closures segment offers a range of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products, such as juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas, sports and energy drinks, dairy products, ketchup, salsa, pickles, tomato sauces, soups, cooking sauces, gravies, fruits, vegetables, preserves, baby food, baby juices, and infant formula products. The Plastic Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers and closures for personal care and healthcare, food and beverage, household and industrial chemical, pharmaceutical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. This segment also offers plastic thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls and trays for food products, such as soups and other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food, as well as thermoformed plastic tubs for personal care and household products, including soft fabric wipes. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and an online shopping catalog. Silgan Holdings Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.