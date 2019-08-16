Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Sealed Air Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sealed Air Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Packaging & Containers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sealed Air Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sealed Air Corporation 0.00% -123.30% 9.00% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Sealed Air Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sealed Air Corporation N/A 44 19.14 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Sealed Air Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Sealed Air Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sealed Air Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.29 1.42 1.21 2.48

$42.67 is the average target price of Sealed Air Corporation, with a potential upside of 1.62%. The potential upside of the peers is 13.61%. Based on the data given earlier, Sealed Air Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sealed Air Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sealed Air Corporation -4.72% -4.17% -4.72% 6.91% -4.85% 19.95% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Sealed Air Corporation has weaker performance than Sealed Air Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

Sealed Air Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Sealed Air Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Sealed Air Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sealed Air Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.11 shows that Sealed Air Corporation is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sealed Air Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sealed Air Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Sealed Air Corporation’s peers beat Sealed Air Corporation.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems into customersÂ’ operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling and dispensing, and retort and aseptic processing conditions. It also provides graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; and clean-in-place and open plant systems that integrate cleaning chemicals, lubricants, floor care equipment, and cleaning and dispensing tools. This segment offers its products under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, Secure Check, Enduro Power, and Optidure brands; and the Cryovac and Diversey trademarks. Its Diversey Care segment offers products and dispensing systems for hard surface cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hand washing, deodorizing, mechanical and manual ware washing, hard surface and carpeted floor cleaning systems, floor cleaning robots, cleaning tools and utensils, and fabric care for professional laundry applications under the Diversey, TASKI, and Intellibot brands. The companyÂ’s Product Care segment provides packaging solutions for cushioning, void fill, positioning/block-and-bracing, surface protection, retail display, containment, and dunnage needs under the Bubble Wrap and AirCap, Cryovac, Shanklin, Instapak, Jiffy, and Korrvu brands, as well as I-Pack systems and e-Cube systems. Its Other segment offers flexible packaging materials for medical and drug delivery devices; specialty component films for ostomy and colostomy bags; and PVC free films for packing pharmaceutical solutions. The company serves food and beverage processing, food service, retail, healthcare and industrial, and commercial and consumer application markets. Sealed Air Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.