Sealed Air Common Stock (SEE) Got Lower KeyBanc Rating And $39.0000 Target; Shorts at Endava Plc American Depositary Shares (each Repres (DAVA) Lowered By 62.9%

Endava Plc American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:DAVA) had a decrease of 62.9% in short interest. DAVA’s SI was 2,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 62.9% from 6,200 shares previously. With 28,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Endava Plc American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:DAVA)’s short sellers to cover DAVA’s short positions. The SI to Endava Plc American Depositary Shares (each Repres’s float is 0.03%. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 39,024 shares traded. Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

KeyBanc decreased Sealed Air Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:SEE)‘s stock to a “Underweight” rating from “Sector Weight”. The ratings change was shared with investors and clients in a analysts report today. The firm after the upgrade has a $39.0000 target price per share on the stock.

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.64 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SEE’s profit will be $99.65 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.47% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 867,262 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board

Among 4 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sealed Air has $47 highest and $38 lowest target. $43.67’s average target is 0.28% above currents $43.55 stock price. Sealed Air had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 11 with “Outperform”. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) rating on Friday, June 21. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $46 target. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of SEE in report on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.78 billion. The companyÂ’s Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems into customersÂ’ operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling and dispensing, and retort and aseptic processing conditions. It has a 15.28 P/E ratio. It also provides graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; and clean-in-place and open plant systems that integrate cleaning chemicals, lubricants, floor care equipment, and cleaning and dispensing tools.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. It has a 98.19 P/E ratio.

