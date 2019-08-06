Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Valuation Declined While Hussman Strategic Advisors Decreased Stake by $1.88 Million; North Run Capital LP Has Lowered Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM) as Shares Rose

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 60.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 26,400 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 66,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 5.11M shares traded or 83.01% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 1.66M shares traded or 70.40% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 50,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seagate Ups Ante in Storage With New Solutions at CES 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Seagate Technology Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate (STX) to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Seagate Technology vs. Western Digital Corporation – Motley Fool” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: AAL, STX, NLSN – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 0.04% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 2.76 million shares. Cleararc Cap accumulated 6,211 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 106,490 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Management has 21,424 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 345,433 shares. 4,243 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 7,974 shares. Amer Century has 383,671 shares. 1,254 are held by Pinebridge Invs Lp. 3.59M are owned by Geode Ltd Company. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 8,638 shares. Hl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Vigilant Capital Management Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). The Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).