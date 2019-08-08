Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Valuation Declined While Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Trimmed by $849,854 Its Stake; Glynn Capital Management Has Cut Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $12.57 Million as Stock Value Declined

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 7,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 23,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.77M, down from 30,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Protesters greet Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in Germany; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 97.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 18,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 527 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 18,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 2.73M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 33,700 shares to 204,600 shares, valued at $57.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 38,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE).

