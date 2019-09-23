Seagate Technology PLC (STX) to pay $0.63 on Oct 9, 2019; Toronto Dominion Bank Cut Best Buy Co (BBY) Position By $2.40 Million

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) is expected to pay $0.63 on Oct 9, 2019. (NASDAQ:STX) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.63 dividend. Seagate Technology PLC’s current price of $52.40 translates into 1.20% yield. Seagate Technology PLC’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 9.12 million shares traded or 212.09% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) stake by 20.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank analyzed 34,836 shares as Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)'s stock rose 3.66%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 138,090 shares with $9.63 million value, down from 172,926 last quarter. Best Buy Co Inc now has $17.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $66.77. About 2.27M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Best Buy Co. has $88 highest and $7000 lowest target. $76.67’s average target is 14.83% above currents $66.77 stock price. Best Buy Co. had 5 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 30 with “Equal-Weight”.

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Archer (NYSE:ADM) stake by 221,111 shares to 627,254 valued at $25.59 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 101,442 shares and now owns 233,402 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was raised too.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. BBY’s profit will be $268.85 million for 16.37 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold BBY shares while 161 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 193.72 million shares or 1.76% less from 197.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Company has invested 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 384,596 shares. Bessemer reported 2,405 shares stake. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). 37,961 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.04% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Convergence Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.43% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Schroder Inv Management Grp holds 67,811 shares. Covington Capital holds 0% or 252 shares. Strategic Limited Co holds 0.71% or 47,499 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 137 shares. 3,965 are owned by National Asset Mgmt Inc. Cipher Cap Lp owns 14,266 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 10,548 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Growth Mgmt LP accumulated 0.56% or 115,000 shares.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.84 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 7.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 43 investors sold Seagate Technology plc shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 70,858 are held by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp. Raymond James Serv Advsrs reported 70,349 shares stake. Schafer Cullen Cap Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Assetmark invested in 905 shares. Adage Prtn Grp Ltd Co holds 278,100 shares. 4,594 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 42,376 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.05% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Annex Advisory Service Ltd Llc has 68,499 shares. Cibc Markets Corp owns 73,271 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 7,040 shares. Iat Reinsurance Company Limited stated it has 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Qs Ltd has 3,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.05% or 139,383 shares in its portfolio.