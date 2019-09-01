Seagate Technology PLC (STX) to pay $0.63 on Oct 9, 2019; Pdf Solutions (PDFS) Sellers Increased By 0.19% Their Shorts

Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS) had an increase of 0.19% in short interest. PDFS’s SI was 1.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.19% from 1.54M shares previously. With 155,600 avg volume, 10 days are for Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s short sellers to cover PDFS’s short positions. The SI to Pdf Solutions Inc’s float is 5.61%. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 59,162 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 27.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) is expected to pay $0.63 on Oct 9, 2019. (NASDAQ:STX) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.63 dividend. Seagate Technology PLC's current price of $50.21 translates into 1.25% yield. Seagate Technology PLC's dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 3.88 million shares traded or 45.18% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.56 in 2018Q4.

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company has market cap of $379.90 million. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio Â–char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns.

Among 2 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology has $5600 highest and $3700 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is -7.39% below currents $50.21 stock price. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 1 by Craig Hallum.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.02 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 7.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.