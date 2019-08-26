Seagate Technology PLC (STX) to pay $0.63 on Oct 9, 2019; 0 Analysts Bullish MYR Group Inc. (MYRG)

Among 2 analysts covering MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MYR Group has $40 highest and $3200 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 21.38% above currents $27.46 stock price. MYR Group had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Robert W. Baird. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 2 by FBR Capital. See MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) latest ratings:

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) is expected to pay $0.63 on Oct 9, 2019. (NASDAQ:STX) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.63 dividend. Seagate Technology PLC’s current price of $46.92 translates into 1.34% yield. Seagate Technology PLC’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 3.33M shares traded or 22.96% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.62 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 6.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $457.04 million. It operates through two divisions, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. It has a 13.81 P/E ratio. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to clients in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.