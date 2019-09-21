Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stock Value Declined While Valueact Holdings LP Boosted Holding by $95.61 Million; Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 65.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 5,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 2,814 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $224,000, down from 8,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.09 million shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 31.55M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49B, up from 29.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 9.12 million shares traded or 209.42% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, GILD, MCD – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jack Henry (JKHY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Floating Rate Not E Funding Etf (FLOT) by 8,022 shares to 179,389 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short Term Bond (BSV) by 4,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Large Cap (VV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fincl Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 79 shares. Cipher Capital LP reported 94,651 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 74,089 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 166,422 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 216,000 shares. Fosun Limited stated it has 25,000 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment invested in 176,575 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Piedmont has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 0.02% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 1,500 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 0.04% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 20,498 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 749,802 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 6,150 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $177.79 million for 22.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Cos owns 381,982 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 826,616 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 1.06 million shares. Linscomb Williams reported 0.02% stake. Cypress Cap Gru owns 0.07% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 7,022 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 146,739 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 684,789 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Com invested 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 9,039 shares. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 787,672 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada accumulated 2,384 shares.