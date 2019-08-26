Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stock Value Declined While Hussman Strategic Advisors Decreased Its Position by $1.88 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Aperio Group Has Boosted Stake by $15.83 Million

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 60.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 26,400 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 66,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 1.85 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 86,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 327,475 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.75 million, up from 240,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 8.47M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,857 shares to 127,828 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 4,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,373 shares, and cut its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Corp holds 100 shares. Adage Capital Prns Grp Limited Co has 301,400 shares. Regent Investment Management Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 766,189 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc stated it has 927 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield Co reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 33,154 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Utd Fin Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,010 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Limited Com has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 10 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Company reported 5,987 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 58,103 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,411 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 1,954 shares.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 75,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).