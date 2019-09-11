Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stock Value Declined While Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Stake by $677,740; Aristotle Capital Management Has Raised Its Lennar (LEN) Position by $4.62 Million

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 94,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 7.49M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.74M, up from 7.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 2.28M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 80.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 14,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 3,433 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164,000, down from 17,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 2.81M shares traded or 4.08% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.90M shares to 7.09M shares, valued at $174.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 379,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,447 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Salem Invest Counselors Inc owns 237,471 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 28 shares. Barnett accumulated 0.18% or 6,502 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gulf Interest Bancorp (Uk) Limited reported 64,962 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication accumulated 26,875 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 233,935 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Jnba Financial Advsrs holds 0.01% or 609 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Company owns 30,849 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 494,107 shares. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ci Invests holds 0.03% or 101,541 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 30,607 shares to 60,723 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

