Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stock Declined While Shelton Capital Management Increased by $1.82 Million Its Stake; Keating Investment Counselors Maintains Holding in Cal (CALM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 21,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 158,235 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60 million, up from 136,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 247,009 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Expect to Have Ample Supply of Primary Feed Ingredients for Rest of FY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALM); 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – WILL NOT PAY A DIVIDEND FOR FIRST, SECOND, OR THIRD QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods CEO: Good Demand, More Exports — Commodity Comment; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS Boosted 72c by Tax Benefit

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 1982.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 38,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 40,701 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, up from 1,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 3.36 million shares traded or 14.46% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Seagate Announces the Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Entry into $500 Million Term Loan Facility – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy From the Tech Sector – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seagate raises its Q1 EPS forecast – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24,765 shares to 36,751 shares, valued at $69.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,700 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 382 shares. St Germain D J Inc holds 0.02% or 4,420 shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.45% or 68,499 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 46,455 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investments Lc holds 0.01% or 9,087 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 66,327 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 117,506 shares. Hm Payson & Company, a Maine-based fund reported 800 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 1.79 million shares. Covington Capital Management owns 560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited holds 33,251 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc has 4,350 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.05% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.56, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CALM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 30.86 million shares or 6.89% more from 28.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). 37,938 are owned by D E Shaw. Dean Capital Mgmt stated it has 30,985 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. South Dakota Council has invested 0.01% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability owns 0.85% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 36,921 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 25,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 24,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delaware-based Riverhead Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Citadel Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Credit Suisse Ag has 26,901 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability owns 1,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).