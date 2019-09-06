Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stock Declined While Hrt Financial Decreased Stake; Capital Wealth Planning Position in 3M Company (MMM) Boosted as Share Value Declined

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 94.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 72,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 4,451 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 76,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 3.81 million shares traded or 41.68% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 153.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 2,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,910 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 1,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 2.26M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 345,433 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Investments stated it has 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Buckingham Asset Management Lc reported 5,718 shares stake. Victory Cap Management Incorporated reported 194,824 shares. Amer Century stated it has 383,671 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 11,512 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md stated it has 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Ameriprise has 108,927 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 3,186 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 1,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Annex Advisory Ltd Company invested in 67,923 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). The Alabama-based Aull & Monroe Invest Mngmt Corp has invested 0.55% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $239.44 million for 15.20 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

